(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

Trinidad and Tobago is in a crisis of crime. I am deeply concerned about the recent violent incident involving the robbery of a furniture store in St Mary's Village, and the abduction of Terrance Thomas by armed men posing as and officers.

This latest act of criminal violence underscores the terrifying reality that our residents are living with daily. Crime has escalated to unprecedented levels, and the public is quickly losing faith in the ability of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to protect them. When criminals can impersonate law enforcement officers and commit heinous acts, it is a clear indication that we are losing control of our communities.

The PNM government's lack of effective action and failure to equip our police force with the resources they need is placing the lives of innocent citizens at risk. People are fearful in their own homes, and that is simply unacceptable.

I call for an urgent review of the TTPS's operations in rural areas and demand an immediate increase in police presence in Moruga/Tableland, as well as comprehensive crime-fighting strategies to protect our vulnerable citizens. For example, I have constantly called for the St

Mary's Police Post to be turned into a full police station, properly staffed and resourced. We cannot sit idly by as our communities descend into chaos. It is clear that our nation is in a crisis of crime.

The government must act now, lives are at stake!

Michelle Benjamin, MP

Moruga/Tableland

The post Michelle Benjamin express outrage at abduction in Moruga, Trinidad appeared first on Caribbean News Global .