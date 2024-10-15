River Run At Harvest Announces Grand Opening Of Model Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Open to the Public Saturday, October 19th from 11 am to 4 pm

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first home at River Run, the debut residential offering at Harvest, is complete, fully furnished and will be premiered as the project's model home on Saturday, October 19th. With interior design by Counterbalance Studio, these homes offer sleek sophistication in an unparalleled location on the Sammamish River Trail in Woodinville.

Enjoy outdoor living on the rooftop deck of each of the smaller homes

The model home staged is one of the two larger

floorplans, measuring 2,966 square feet and featuring a two-car garage, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, plus a powder room. The home also includes a flexible bonus room and office on the fourth floor, adjacent to a large deck with expansive views of Mount Rainier. This home, as with the majority of the offerings at River Run, also includes an elevator, making River Run a great long-term residential choice. All will be complete by early summer 2025. There are a number of presale contracts in place, but unit size and location choices remain very attractive.

River Run is the premier residential development within Harvest,

Woodinville's new destination retreat, which is simultaneously under construction. In fact, by mid- 2025, the Harvest Yard, with its wide variety of food, beverage and other options, and the Somm. Hotel will be open for business. The Yard will include nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space and three levels of underground parking for up to 650 vehicles. Some of the most prominent regional restauranteurs have chosen to be in the Yard, including Sherbert Ho's Market Fishmonger & Eatery with its coveted crab and lobster rolls, Ho's Bar Dojo and its Asian-fusion cuisine, Eric Donnelly's Rockcreek Seafood and Spirits, and Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf. The Yard will also offer a wide variety of tasting rooms – wineries include Gard Vintners, Lachini Vineyards, Cascade Cliffs, Grosgrain Vineyards, Upchurch Vineyard, Avennia Winery, W.T. Vintners, and DiStefano Winery. J.P. Trodden will offer its small batch bourbon and cigars will be featured at Kings Cigar Club. Other tenants include Rustic Cork wine bar, Elm Candle Bar, Chasing Fireflies, and First & Main Real Estate. The Yard itself is a gathering spot with all these tenants surrounding a generous outdoor plaza.

All of these and more are expected to be open in 2025.

The Somm. Hotel and Spa is also on schedule to open early next summer. A Marriott Autograph Collection, this 4-star boutique hotel includes 164 sleek guest rooms and suites, a luxury spa, fitness facility, a gourmet three-meal restaurant, lobby bar, and a rooftop bar and amenity space with unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier and the Sammamish Valley. The hotel will also be a coveted event facility, with 10,000 feet of space for banquets, weddings, corporate retreats, and special events. With a main-level bridge connecting The

Somm. directly to the Yard, it will be easy to stay and play at Harvest.



The River Run Model Home (14381 148th Place, NE, Woodinville) will hold its grand opening on Saturday, October 19th from 11 am to 4 pm, and is open to the public.

SOURCE Harvest

