Russian Forces Attack Minibus In Kherson With Drone
10/15/2024 3:12:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military again attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone, damaging the windshield.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Ministry Administration, wrote this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Russian Occupation forces continue to target public transport in Kherson. Today, the enemy once again dropped explosives on a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district,” Mrochko wrote.
According to him, the windshield of the bus was damaged. The passenger and driver were not injured.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 2, a Russian drone attacked a minibus in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, killing a 69-year-old woman and injuring a 54-year-old woman.
On October 3, Russians again attacked the same minibus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone, this time neither the driver nor the passengers were injured.
On October 8, the Russian military attacked a shuttle bus in Kherson with a drone, with no casualties.
On October 9, Russian forces deployed explosive devices from an unmanned aerial vehicle in close proximity to a bus stop in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
