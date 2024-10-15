Man Died In Hlushkivka, Kharkiv Region, As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the village of Hlushkivka, Kuryliv community in Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation , on October 15, at about 16:30, the Russian fired on the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district. A 73-year-old man was killed. Private households in the village were damaged,” the report says.

The prosecutor's office added that a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

As reported, due to the intensification of shelling in the Kharkiv region, a mandatory evacuation was announced for all resident of Kupiansk and the Kindrashivka, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka communities; a forced evacuation of families with children was announced from the Borivska community of the Izium district.

Photo for illustration