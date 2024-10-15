Man Died In Hlushkivka, Kharkiv Region, As Result Of Shelling
Date
10/15/2024 3:12:02 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the village of Hlushkivka, Kuryliv community in Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“According to the investigation , on October 15, at about 16:30, the Russian army fired on the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district. A 73-year-old man was killed. Private households in the village were damaged,” the report says.
The prosecutor's office added that a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.
Read also:
Russians shelled Kherson
suburb with drone - young man wounded
As reported, due to the intensification of shelling in the Kharkiv region, a mandatory evacuation was announced for all resident of Kupiansk and the Kindrashivka, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka communities; a forced evacuation of families with children was announced from the Borivska community of the Izium district.
Photo for illustration
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108782006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.