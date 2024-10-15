Kuwait Signs 18 Road Maintenance Deals Nationwide - Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait signed some 18 agreements with local and foreign firms for maintenance on highways and major roads across the country, the public works said on Tuesday, citing the government's green light to set the deals in motion.

Relevant state bodies have given their approval of the agreements that aim to overhaul roads across Kuwait, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan told KUNA after the cabinet's weekly session, in which she explained to state ministers the intricacies behind the deals.

Hailing the "all-encompassing" agreements as unprecedented in the history of her ministry, she said these deals cover all areas across the country. (end)

