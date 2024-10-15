(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2024 Corporate Visionary Awards , honoring companies that exemplify leadership in advancing Latino representation on corporate boards. This year, LCDA proudly recognizes California Resources Corporation (CRC) , Dollar General Corporation , Stearns N.A. , and TelevisaUnivision for their outstanding commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion by having two or more US Latinos serving on their board of directors.

These visionary companies are leading the charge in ensuring that corporate leadership mirrors the diverse markets and communities they serve. Their dedication to Latino representation in the boardroom is a powerful statement about the value of diverse perspectives in driving innovation, growth, and success. With Latinos, the largest minority group, representing nearly 20% of the US population , their inclusion in corporate leadership is not just a matter of equity, but a strategic imperative for companies aiming to thrive in today's dynamic market.

"Our 2024 Corporate Visionary Award honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose and vision in today's business landscape. By prioritizing Latino representation at the highest levels of corporate governance, these companies are not just setting a standard-they're driving the future of inclusive leadership. We are proud to celebrate their commitment to inclusion and innovation, which is vital for thriving in an increasingly global marketplace," stated Ozzie Gromada Meza, LCDA President & CEO.

The awards will be presented by award-winning journalist Maria Elena Salinas who serves as the emcee during the Corporate Visionary Awards Reception and Dinner on Friday, November 15, 2024 , in Miami, FL, during the LCDA 9th Annual Board Leaders Convening -the largest gathering of Latino business leaders at the pinnacle of corporate leadership and governance.

"We are elated to honor these exceptional companies for their forward-thinking approach to boardroom diversity," said Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow, LCDA Board Chair. "Their commitment to Latino representation is not only a business imperative but also a reflection of their understanding of the importance of inclusivity in today's global marketplace."

The 2024 Corporate Visionary Award honorees have demonstrated that embracing diversity within the boardroom leads to more robust decision-making and better business outcomes. LCDA's recognition of these companies serves as a beacon for others to follow, promoting a more inclusive and equitable corporate landscape.

Honoree Statements:



Francisco J. Leon, President and CEO, California Resources Corporation (CRC): "We are deeply honored to be recognized by LCDA for our commitment to diversity on our board. At CRC, we believe that diverse perspectives are essential to driving our mission to decarbonize the energy sector and achieve sustainable growth."

Todd Vasos, CEO, Dollar General: "Thank you to LCDA for this prestigious award, which highlights our Board and leadership's continued efforts to live our mission of Serving Others and our core value to respect the dignity and differences of others."

Stearns Bank:



"It is very evident that Stearns Bank has embarked on an intentional and effective journey toward leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, said

Isaura Gaeta, Board Member, Stearns Bank. "Going beyond just focus for employees as many organizations do, by including ways to engage the community in very unique ways, and lastly forming the Advisory board are excellent examples that there is something very special and intentional happening at Stearns Bank."

"At Stearns Bank, we understand diversity is only the first step in achieving belonging, and that representation at the highest levels of our business further cement our commitment to inclusion, while driving sustainable and innovative growth," said Maggie Rivera, VP of Corporate Responsibility & Inclusive Growth at Stearns Bank. "We're honored to receive this recognition from the LCDA and congratulate all the award recipients, who alongside Stearns Bank, are transforming and reimagining the makeup of corporate boards for years to come." Daniel Alegre, CEO, TelevisaUnivision: "TelevisaUnivision is proud to be recognized by LCDA for our ongoing efforts to ensure that our board reflects the rich diversity of our audience and the broader community. We are committed to leading by example in promoting Latino leadership."

For more information about the Corporate Visionary Awards and the Latino Corporate Directors Association, please visit

latinocorporatedirectors .

About the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA):

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) unites accomplished and respected Latinos in corporate leadership and governance committed to advancing Latino representation in boardrooms across the country. LCDA's mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of Latinos on corporate boards through strategic initiatives focused on growing demand, expanding supply, and raising awareness. Together with our foundation (LCDEF), we provide quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors and serve as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors seeking exceptional Latino board talent.

