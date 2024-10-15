Netanyahu demands from UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has issued a strong demand for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from southern Lebanon. In a message shared on social media, Netanyahu argued that the continued presence of UN peacekeepers is effectively providing a “human shield” for Hezbollah militants.



Netanyahu's remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region. He stated, “It is time for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the areas of combat,” emphasizing that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have repeatedly requested the withdrawal but faced consistent refusals from UNIFIL. He claimed these refusals are aimed at protecting Hezbollah, which Israel views as a significant threat.



UNIFIL was established in 1978 with the primary mission of overseeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, specifically to ensure adherence to the so-called ‘blue line’ that delineates the boundary between Israel, Lebanon, and the occupied Golan Heights. Currently, UNIFIL operates from its headquarters in Naqoura, consisting of approximately 10,000 troops from around 50 nations. The force is tasked with monitoring the demilitarization of southern Lebanon, particularly the area between the blue line and the Litani River.



Israeli officials have long criticized UNIFIL, asserting that the force has failed to prevent Hezbollah from entrenching itself in the region while simultaneously hindering Israel’s ability to respond to the growing threat. In recent weeks, tensions have intensified following reports that the IDF crossed the blue line into southern Lebanon. UNIFIL has accused Israeli forces of conducting strikes on its bases and outposts during this period, further complicating the security landscape in the region.

