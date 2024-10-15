DoS in Jordan reveals notable increase in inflation

(MENAFN) The Department of Statistics (DoS) in Jordan has released its monthly consumer price report for September 2024, revealing a notable increase in inflation. The report indicates that prices rose by 1.01 percent compared to September 2023. Over the first nine months of 2024, inflation has climbed by 1.65 percent when compared to the same timeframe last year.



As a result of these changes, the general consumer price index for September 2024 reached 110.81 points, up from 109.70 points in September 2023. However, this figure represents a slight decrease from the previous month’s index of 111.17. For the cumulative period of January to September 2024, the index stood at 110.57, an increase from 108.78 during the same period in 2023.



Several categories have significantly contributed to the rise in the general consumer price index for September 2024. Notably, the "personal effects" category saw a substantial increase of 17.07 percent, followed by "water and sanitation," which rose by 7.34 percent. Other contributors included "tobacco and cigarettes" at 6.70 percent, "contribution to unions" at 5.86 percent, and "culture and entertainment" at 4.99 percent. Conversely, certain categories have helped to mitigate overall inflation, including "clothing," which increased by only 4.59 percent, and "fruits and nuts," which rose by 3.18 percent. Additionally, "dry and canned vegetables and legumes" saw a rise of 3.00 percent, while "furniture, carpets, and bedspreads" increased by 2.94 percent.



When examining the cumulative consumer price index for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, significant increases were noted across various categories. The index for "personal baggage" increased by 10.52 percent, followed by "water and sanitation" at 7.34 percent. The "contribution to unions" category rose by 5.86 percent, "rents" increased by 3.89 percent, and "dry and canned vegetables and legumes" went up by 3.76 percent.



The rising inflation in Jordan underscores the ongoing economic challenges facing consumers, prompting concerns about the impact on household budgets and purchasing power. As these trends continue, monitoring inflation will be essential for understanding the broader economic landscape in the country.

