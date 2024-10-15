Scurid Launches Groundbreaking Iot Security For“SPRESENSETM”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scurid has launched groundbreaking security for IoT equipment that use the“SPRESENSETM” microcontroller boards.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scurid is thrilled to announce the launch of its advanced IoT security solution for the SPRESENSETM microcontroller board, revolutionizing device and data protection in the IoT world.

How does Scurid enhance security for SPRESENSETM applications?

1. No Spoofing. No Leaks.

Scurid's decentralized, W3C-compliant distributed identity framework lets SPRESENSETM devices autonomously generate unique ID's on-device. Forget static credentials – this is next-level authentication.

2. Real-Time Data Integrity & Verification.

From data signing and verification on the device and server to MongoDB support for seamless data storage, Scurid ensures the integrity of your data, no matter where it is transferred. Plus, view data verification reports straight from the Scurid App.

3. Custom Data Control.

Transfer data from SPRESENSETM to the Scurid Server with full custom data definition, built-in MQTT support, and an efficient, scalable communication setup.

4. Insider Threats? Gone.

We keep private keys out of human hands. Employees can't access or misuse them, slashing the risk of identity leaks and insider threats.

5. Bulletproof Against Brute Force.

Using ECDSA-based cryptography, we've fortified SPRESENSETM against brute-force attacks. Your data is safe – always.

6. No Human Intervention. No Social Engineering.

Our identities are self-managed by the devices. No human involvement means zero social engineering attacks. It's full autonomy for ultimate security.

With MicroScurid-C integrated, SPRESENSETM devices will be unhackable, autonomous, and tamper-proof. This is how we're transforming IoT. Secure, smart, unstoppable.

And in other exciting news, Scurid has been selected by the Odense Robotics StartUp Fund*, gaining mentorship and support to enhance data security in manufacturing and robotics. This program accelerates our mission to protect connected devices and ensure secure, trusted data for autonomous systems. With SPRESENSETM and Odense Robotics, Scurid is positioning itself to revolutionize identity in the industrial IoT world.

About Scurid

【SPRESENSETM Website】

Sony Developer World

SPRESENSE is a trademark or registered trademark of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation or its affiliates. All product names and other information listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Scurid in Odense Robotics

