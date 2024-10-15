UK premier reaffirms commitment to prioritizing economic growth

(MENAFN) British Prime Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing economic growth as the foundation of his agenda, emphasizing its importance for long-term stability and prosperity in the UK. Speaking at an investment summit, Starmer stressed that fostering growth is not just about immediate financial returns but about securing the nation’s future. He stated that a growing brings unity and control, which is why it remains central to his political vision.



Starmer drew comparisons to the pre-2008 financial crisis era, noting his goal to revive that period of "economic moderation" as part of his strategy for the UK's recovery. He underscored the importance of the private sector in driving this growth, particularly in key industries such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and the creative sectors. He encouraged investment in these areas, positioning them as critical to Britain’s revival.



The prime minister praised Britain's global leadership in technology and education, urging investors to seize the "great moment to back Britain." He pointed to the nation's competitive advantages, including its strong legal system and strategic geographical position, which connect it to both the Americas and Asia, making the UK an attractive destination for global investment.



Starmer also addressed the broader global context, highlighting the risks posed by rising populism and international conflict, which he described as "political fires." However, he remained optimistic, identifying the "age of great possibility" driven by advancements in digital technology, life sciences, and clean energy. He stressed that delivering the benefits of economic growth to the population is key to countering isolationism and guiding the UK through global uncertainty.

