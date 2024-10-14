USP Launches Center For Palestinian Studies

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Faculty of Philosophy, Languages and Literature, and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (FFLCH/USP) will open the Center for Palestinian Studies (CEPal) next Wednesday (16). The center will promote research, lectures, and discussions, among other activities focused on the Arab country. CEPal's first public event is scheduled for November 26, 27 and 28 and will be a on the current conflict and its consequences in the region.

According to Arlene Clemesha, director of CEPal and professor of Arab History at the Department of Oriental Languages at FFLCH, some of the reasons behind the creation of the study center include the increasing number of research projects within FFLCH focused on Palestine and the need to discuss and seek solutions for ending the current conflict in Gaza.

“There is a significant body of research being established, indicating there is a field of studies, a research area in its own right. It's not just a part of contemporary history or Arab history. Due to its complexity, urgency, and importance, it constitutes a research field on its own,” Clemesha told ANBA.

The professor also said that the creation of CEPal is important to ensure that debates on the Palestinian issue are grounded in studies and research, differentiating them from common perceptions. FFLCH and USP recognized this need and thus decided to establish the center.

“The decision to create the center came from debates within the FFLCH Congregation, which expressed deep concern about the ongoing genocide, emphasizing the need for USP, the academic community and FFLCH to take a very clear stance not only on condemning it, but also on discussing why they condemn it, how it's viewed, and what analyses are being made on the matter,” Clemesha said.

CEPal already has two monitors and its first seminar scheduled, which will address the current conflict, its consequences, and discuss alternatives for it to be halted. Its activities will be broader, though. According to Clemesha, annual courses will be offered, both in-person and online, featuring guest professors, including some from abroad, aiming to elevate the debate in Brazil.“Our debate will be part of global discussions,” the professor said.

CEPAL already has a partnership with the Institute for Palestine Studies based in Beirut, Lebanon, and will partner up with other international institutions. Its program will include collaboration from Palestinian researchers and could translate rare documents into Portuguese.“It's truly an initiative to promote Palestinian studies,” she says.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for next Wednesday (16). It will include researchers, professors, and former ministers, along with the former Minister of Culture of Palestine and author of the book Don't Look Left: A Diary of Genocide, Atef Abu Saif. He came to Brazil to participate in the International Literary Festival of Paraty (Flip) and to participate in a series of presentations and debates in the country.

Dr. Adma Fadul Muhana, a PhD in Philosophy and professor of Portuguese Literature, will be the co-director of the new research center. The center will be made up of 11 advisors, each representing a department of the FFLCH.

Center for Palestinian Studies (CEPal)

Opening: Wednesday (16), at 5:30 PM

Nicolau Sevcenko Auditorium, Avenida Professor Lineu Prestes, 338, Cidade Universitária, São Paulo – SP

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Sérgio Tomisaki/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

