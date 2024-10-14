Kuwait's KFAED Offers USD Two-Mln For Jordanian Cancer Institute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Jordan's King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center signed on Monday a USD-two-million grant to fund of Syrian refugees in the Kingdom.

Present at the signing were KFAED Acting Director Waleed Al-Bahar and chairperson of the Center's Board of Trustees Princess Ghida Talal, in addition to other officials.

Princess Ghida commended the important partnership with KFAED, stressing the fund's crucial role in helping cancer patients.

Speaking to KUNA, KFAED's Al-Bahar indicated that this was the seventh agreement with the KHCF/KHCC, revealing that the total grants had reached USD 11.5 million.

The Kuwaiti official lauded cooperation with the KHCF/KHCC, saying that the services offered by the center were outstanding.

On his part, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri revealed that some of Gaza's refugees were included in the future treatment program at the Center due to the newly-signed agreement. (end)

amn









MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108777570