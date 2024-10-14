Cairo Hosts New Discussions On Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Palestine/ PNN

Israeli reported that the head of the occupation's internal security service, Ronen Bar, met with Egyptian General Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel in a meeting held in Cairo on Sunday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the stalled negotiations regarding a hostage release deal and a ceasefire; however, the meeting did not yield any significant breakthroughs.

Israeli media highlighted that one of the sensitive points discussed during the talks between the intelligence officials was Rafah border crossing, which has been closed since May following the Israeli army's attack on Rafah City.



The escalating tensions in Lebanon have complicated negotiations regarding Gaza, particularly since Hezbollah initially insisted on linking Lebanon front with Gaza front as a condition for agreeing to any contract with Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 reported earlier that Sinwar recently sent a message to Qatari mediators regarding his demands before any potential ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The channel stated that Sinwar is seeking guarantees from Israel that there will be no attempts on his life during the negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip.

Although the Israeli channel did not disclose the source of this information, it confirmed that Sinwar is demanding "immunity" from any potential Israeli attack during the talks. In a separate report by the "Times of Israel," it was mentioned that the Qatari mediators responded to Sinwar's message, emphasizing the necessity of reaching an agreement with Israel while prioritizing the return of the hostages being held.



