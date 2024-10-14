Sysco Proudly Partners With Diversity-Owned Food Suppliers

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on LinkedIn

At Sysco, we proudly partner with diversity-owned suppliers to bring top-quality products to market. We're thrilled to spotlight Arkansas River Rice Mill, the only Black-owned rice mill in the U.S., located in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Owned by the passionate duo PJ Haynie and Billy Bridgforth, this state-of-the-art facility excels in quality and customer service.

Launched through Sysco's Northern California Region, Arkansas River Rice has been noted by university chefs for its outstanding flavor and texture. This partnership was introduced to Sysco through Stanford Residential & Dining Enterprises' Equitable Harvest and the Black Farmers Initiative which helps Black farmers navigate the path to wholesale markets and helps foodservice organizations diversify their sourcing through engagement with Black farmers. Learn more about the initiative, here .

Now part of Sysco's Diversity Supplier Program, Arkansas River Rice Mill exemplifies our commitment to supporting diverse suppliers and fostering equitable opportunities. We are inspired by their journey and the positive impact they continue to make in the community.

Learn more about their incredible story , here in this article from Arkansas Online and the Al Roker Film: Gaining Ground - The Fight for Black Land Documentary where they are also highlighted, here . If you are a Sysco customer, contact your sales consultant for more information on adding Arkansas River Rice to your menu.

