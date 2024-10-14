Alt.Ai Plans Strategic Collaboration With INTLOOP To Create HR/Consulting Business Using Digital Clones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt plans strategic collaboration with INTLOOP to create HR/consulting business using digital clonesーDeveloping new HR/consulting solutions through the fusion of professional talent and AI clone technology

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce a partnership with INTLOOP Inc. (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hirofumi Hayashi), a consulting business that leverages a network of over 40,000 freelancers, with the aim of creating HR/consulting solutions that utilize AI cloning technology.In today's business environment, it is becoming increasingly important to secure human resources with advanced specialized knowledge and skills. However, the labor market itself has changed dramatically, and there is a shortage of talented personnel, so companies are spending significant amounts of time and money to secure talent. In particular, as digitalization and digital transformation progress across society, the shortage of personnel with IT skills continues to grow, and new solutions are needed to meet this demand.To solve this problem, alt and INTLOOP aim to develop and provide next-generation HR and consulting solutions that utilize generative AI and AI cloning technology.■ Activities under the new partnership1. Creating solutions for generative AI and digital clones in the HR fieldWe will work to create new solutions by utilizing generative AI and digital clones to optimize resource utilization in organizational leadership, HR acquisition, and staff allocation.2. Creating professional support solutions using digital clonesWe will strengthen our provision of digital services in advanced white-collar work areas. We will also create clones of our consultants and engineers and work to create new businesses and services.3. Strengthening HR development systems to meet demand for generative AI and digital clonesWe will strengthen our system to respond to the demand for generative AI and digital clone solutions. We will also efficiently secure consultants and engineers with advanced specialized knowledge, primarily from INTLOOP's more than 40,000 employees, and promote the construction and development of a solid resource base to respond to AI demand.4. Strengthening and accelerating joint business with a view to forming joint venturesFinally, the two companies are considering forming a new joint venture to strengthen the provision of digital services in the HR field. In addition to the use cases and services mentioned above, we are also considering creating new services by generating digital clones of consultants and engineers, building a system for developing and delivering next-generation solutions and accelerating business creation.Through the use of generative AI and Personal Artificial Intelligence (digital clones) in the HR and advanced white-collar work fields, alt and INTLOOP will contribute to improving the productivity of companies, human resources, and society as a whole.■ Future prospectsalt has set a goal of replacing the labor of 50 million people with AI cloning by 2030, and is working to provide a number of AI solutions to solve social issues and boost labor productivity with AI.The value of the data itself and the know-how for utilizing data that alt and INTLOOP have accumulated are essential assets for Japanese companies and individuals to demonstrate their unique value. By collecting, organizing, and structuring the data for use with DX and AI technology, we will provision AI clones that work alongside and support employees, promote their many uses across Japan, and continue to realize HR services that fully utilize P.A.I.-which will both circulate the clones' activities and realize the DX and AI transformation of companies.Furthermore, we look forward to developing solutions in the HR and professional support fields by combining alt's AI cloning technology with INTLOOP's freelance network and the knowledge of highly skilled human resources, mainly consultants. In addition to creating new use cases, we will help resolve various business and operational issues arising as a result of the declining workforce.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About INTLOOP Inc.INTLOOP Co., Ltd.'s mission is to solve corporate management issues. The company's core business is consulting services provided by experienced consultants from domestic and foreign firms brought on as employees, as well as HR solution services that support professionals like consultants and IT engineers. As of June 2024, INTLOOP has approximately 41,000 registered people. The company also offers digital transformation services that leverage its extensive marketing know-how, plus cutting-edge technology solution services to provide corporate development support. INTLOOP has supported over 1,000 companies, ranging from domestic firms to global corporations and startups.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is the company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: ...

