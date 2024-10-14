Mariano Pérez: The Voice Of Argentina’S Libertarian Youth Movement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At just 23 years old, Mariano Pérez has become a leading figure in Argentina's libertarian movement. His YouTube "Break Point" boasts over a million subscribers, making him a powerful voice for young conservatives.



Pérez's rise to prominence coincided with President Javier Milei's ascent to power. Pérez's journey into commentary began during the pandemic.



Initially aspiring to be a sports journalist, he started his YouTube channel as a podcast. His first episode garnered only eight views, but he persevered.



Pérez's interest in politics was sparked by Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, which he found provocative and disruptive. The young YouTuber's channel gained traction during Milei's legislative campaign in 2021.



Pérez covered Milei's street appearances, where the politician explained economic concepts to passersby. A video of one such encounter reached 100,000 views, catapulting Pérez into the spotlight.







His coverage of the 2023 election night garnered 5.6 million views and earned him $6,000 in revenue. Pérez 's influence extends beyond his YouTube channel. He participates in "La Misa," a group of influential conservative social media personalities.



His confrontational style and controversial statements have both attracted supporters and drawn criticism. Pérez maintains a close relationship with President Milei and his administration.

The Rise of Political Influencers

The YouTuber's political views align closely with Milei's libertarian agenda. He supports drastic cuts to government spending and advocates for closing public media outlets.



Pérez criticizes left-wing politics and traditional media, often leading to heated debates during his coverage of anti-government protests.



Despite facing occasional physical confrontations during his reporting, Pérez remains committed to his role. He believes that even if Milei 's presidency were to falter, the "seed of the idea" would continue to influence Argentine politics.



This sentiment reflects the growing appeal of libertarian ideas among young conservatives in the country. Pérez's success demonstrates the power of social media in shaping political discourse.



He attributes his popularity to a combination of timing and understanding his audience. Having grown up with social media, Pérez believes he can connect with viewers in ways traditional politicians cannot.



The young influencer's rise has not been without personal cost. Many of his childhood friends, including his best friend since kindergarten, have distanced themselves due to political differences.



However, Pérez has found a new community among like-minded individuals in Buenos Aires. As Argentina grapples with economic challenges and political polarization, Pérez continues to be a significant voice for libertarian youth.



His story illustrates the changing landscape of political communication and the increasing influence of social media personalities in shaping public

