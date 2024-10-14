Industry News In Brief (October 14, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Marker Collective has rolled out its first AI-based product, called Delve. The insight engine from the collective, which includes Next 15 tech agencies Archetype, Nectar and Outcast, aims to help brands better understand their world. Data-powered and human-guided, Delve replaces manual processes with expert analysis, empowering smarter, more strategic decision-making. The tool allows users to find and follow coverage across outlets and timeframes; get insights on sentiment, themes, and share of voice; and generate scans, reports, and in-depth analyses across industries.



SAN FRANCISCO - Allison Worldwide has launched Allison Advanced Issues Monitor (AIM), an issues monitoring offering designed to help leaders monitor, analyze and respond to conversation material related to their businesses.

Developed through Allison's innovation hub, SparkWorks, AIM uses advanced technology, including AI, to scan and interpret real-time social media conversations, sentiment trends and emerging narratives to deliver actionable insights tailored to individual industries and organizations. AIM identifies potential opportunities and reputational threats within social conversations in common and deep web platforms.

That leads to strategic recommendations that help business leaders make informed and expedited decisions imperative to their bottom line and brand reputation control and capability to effectively manage social media controversies.



NEW YORK -Edelman has launched a new Counter Disinformation Unit, a dedicated global team that has been established to help organizations navigate and protect themselves from the rising tide of mis and disinformation threatening their operations, reputations, and stakeholder trust. The unit leverages the firm's deep expertise in risk mapping, digital strategy, and data analytics, to prepare for, contest and rebuild from disinformation threats. The unit will also be working with external partners to ensure clients have the most up to date intelligence and analysis to understand how the threat is evolving – including AI and machine learning solutions for mapping complex networks of actors, detecting threats and identifying false narratives across mainstream and fringe platforms.

Edelman has appointed Simon Paterson as US head of the Counter Disinformation Unit.

