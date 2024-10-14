Taxtec Announces Daron Pearce As Chairperson

(MENAFN- Pressat) London and New York, 16 October 2024



TaxTec, the world's first fully digital tax reclamation service, is excited to announce the appointment of Daron Pearce as Chairperson, effective immediately.

Daron Pearce is an award-winning leader and expert, recognized for his outstanding contribution to the industry, with an extensive track record as a trusted advisor to asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies as founder and CEO of Daron Pearce Associates. Prior to that, as EMEA CEO of BNY's largest business unit and global leader of their Institutions Group, Mr Pearce was responsible for developing secure and mutually beneficial relationships with many of the world's most demanding institutional investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daron as our Chairperson," said Stephen Everard, CEO of TaxTec. "With his visionary leadership, strategic insight, and deep expertise, he is absolutely the right person to guide us through the next phase of our growth and success."

As Chairperson, Mr Pearce will oversee TaxTec's global expansion strategy, ensuring unwavering focus on our core commitment; enabling institutional investors to reclaim more tax at lower cost so as to enhance their investment returns.

"I am honoured to take on this role at TaxTec as we launch our AI-enabled global tax recovery platform. It is the beginning of our corporate journey and such a pivotal time for the company," said Daron Pearce. "I look forward to working with Stephen and the exceptionally talented team he has assembled at TaxTec to drive forward our mission, delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."









About TaxTec

Founded in 2023, TaxTec is set to revolutionize tax recovery for institutional investors and their agents. Utilizing the latest AI-enabled digital technology, our highly automated global tax recovery proposition and client-centric service model maximize reclaim opportunities for our clients across all major markets. TaxTec clients recover more tax at lower cost enhancing their investment returns.

Contact Information:

TaxTec

Philip Rothfield

+44 (0) 207 101 0731

Email: ...

Website:

LinkedIn: