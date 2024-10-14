عربي


Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/14/2024 5:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Monday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.

Viewers can enjoy games from the UEFA Nations League, La Liga 2, and Brasileirão Série B.

The day's schedule includes major UEFA Nations League games, such as Belgium vs France and Germany vs Netherlands, as well as important la liga 2 and Brasileirã Série B matches.
UEFA Nations League


  • 1:00 PM – Azerbaijan vs Slovakia – Sportv 2
  • 1:00 PM – Georgia vs Albania – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:45 PM – Belgium vs France – Sportv
  • 2:45 PM – Italy vs Israel – Sportv 2
  • 2:45 PM – Wales vs Montenegro – Sportv 4
    2:45 PM – Ukraine vs Czech Republic – ESPN and Disney+
  • 2:45 PM – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary – ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 2:45 PM – Germany vs Netherlands – Disney+
  • 2:45 PM – Iceland vs Turkey – Disney+
  • 2:45 PM – Estonia vs Sweden – Disney+


La Liga 2

  • 3:30 PM – Sporting Gijón vs Castellón – Disney+

Brasileirão Série B

  • 6:30 PM – Brusque vs Ituano – Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – Guarani vs CRB – Sportv and Premiere

Liga Futsal

  • 8:00 PM – Santo André vs Atlântico (First Leg) – Sportv 2 and Youtube/@LNFoficial

Where to Watch Belgium vs France Live Today for the UEFA Nations League?

  • The Belgium vs France game will be broadcast live on Sportv at 2:45 PM.

What Time is the Germany vs Netherlands Game for the UEFA Nations League?

  • The Germany vs Netherlands game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 2:45 PM.

The Rio Times

