Doha: In a forward-thinking presentation titled“Leveraging Digital Transformation to Mitigate Urban Overheating,” Mohamed Mohsen and Abdelhameed Mohamed, Departments Managers from ECG, delivered an insightful analysis on how digital solutions can address one of the most pressing environmental challenges faced by cities today-urban overheating. Their speech, delivered at the Big5 yesterday, attracted keen interest from professionals seeking sustainable solutions for the future of urban development.

The speakers began by discussing the growing impact of urban overheating on daily life, pointing to rising temperatures in cities and the resulting strain on resources, energy consumption, and human well-being. They stressed that the path to mitigating this challenge lies in sustainable city design, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through innovative

technology and green infrastructure.

One of the most innovative concepts introduced during the presentation was the use of Digital Twin technology. A Digital Twin, as explained by the speakers, is a virtual model of physical environments, enabling cities to simulate and optimize infrastructure and energy use. This technology, they argued, is vital for predicting and mitigating GHG emissions in real-time, offering cities a powerful tool to combat climate change and reduce urban overheating.

Mohsen and Mohamed called for a more cohesive approach to sustainability, where digital solutions are integrated into transport, energy, and infrastructure planning to create smarter, more resilient cities.