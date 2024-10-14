Qatar Squad Leaves To Meet Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb (top left), midfielder Tarek Salman and Akram Afif (left) arrive at the Hamad International Airport ahead of Qatar squad's departure for Dubai late last night. The team will meet Iran in a crucial 2026 Group A qualifying clash to take place at Dubai's Rashid tomorrow. Prior to their departure, the team underwent a training session led by head coach Marquez Lopez at Aspire training pitch.

Qatar are scheduled to hold a training at the Rashid Stadium today. The team will enter tomorrow's match after regaining their winning form with a 3-1 home victory over Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

Uzbekistan are leading the group edging Iran on goal difference as both the teams have secured seven points each after three matches. United Arab Emirates are third with four points ahead of the two-time Asian champions Qatar on superior goal difference, followed by North Korea (2 points) and Kyrgyzstan, who are yet to score a point.