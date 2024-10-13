GCC Chief Tackles Economic Cooperation With Saudi Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi met on Sunday with Saudi Arabia of Economic and Planning Affairs in the Kingdom Faisal Al-Ibrahim in the State of Qatar, Doha.

In a statement, the GCC Secretariat General said that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the sixth meeting of the Permanent Preparatory Committee at the ministerial level of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority.

The two also discussed avenues for cooperation between the GCC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in economic fields, to enhance the progress of joint Gulf work and contribute to achieving economic integration among the GCC countries.

Al-Budaiwi stressed on the importance of Saudi Arabia's role in supporting GCC's efforts in all fields, especially in the economic sector.

He praised the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen cooperation and integration among the GCC countries in various economic and developmental fields. (end)

