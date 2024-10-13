Nobel Peace Prize given to sufferers of US nuclear assault

(MENAFN) The Norwegian Nobel Committee has honored the Japanese anti-nuclear organization Nihon Hidankyo with this year's Nobel Peace Prize, emphasizing the ongoing threat posed by nuclear weapons in contemporary conflicts. This recognition highlights the unique historical context of Japan, the only nation to have endured nuclear attacks, and reinforces the urgency of disarmament efforts.



Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement representing survivors of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, received the prestigious award "for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons." In its statement, the Committee underscored the significance of witness testimonies provided by the organization, asserting that "nuclear weapons must never be used again." The harrowing experiences of survivors continue to serve as powerful reminders of the devastating consequences of nuclear warfare.



The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by American forces in August 1945 resulted in the immediate deaths of approximately 120,000 individuals, with many more succumbing to burns and radiation-related illnesses in the years that followed. The enduring impact of these attacks underscores the importance of advocating for nuclear disarmament.



In light of the current geopolitical climate, the Nobel Committee expressed profound concerns regarding the modern nuclear landscape. "Today's nuclear weapons have far greater destructive power," they stated, warning that a nuclear conflict could potentially kill millions and wreak catastrophic havoc on the climate. The Committee highlighted the alarming trend of nuclear powers modernizing and upgrading their arsenals, alongside emerging nations appearing to pursue nuclear capabilities. This situation is further exacerbated by ongoing threats of nuclear engagement in current warfare scenarios.



Recent tensions have been particularly pronounced in the context of the Ukraine conflict, where Russian officials have indicated that the heightened involvement of Western nuclear powers might compel a reconsideration of their own nuclear strategy. As the world grapples with these complexities, the Nobel Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for collective action to prevent the catastrophic consequences of nuclear war.

