Indian President Leaves For Tour To Three African Nations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (NNN-PTI) – President of India, Droupadi Murmu, today left for a seven-day visit to three African nations, Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, confirmed an official at her secretariat in New Delhi.

This is Murmu's first visit to the three African nations. During her visit, the president will hold bilateral meetings and interact with the Indian diaspora.

According to India's of External Affairs, President Murmu will visit Algeria, from today, Oct 13 to 15, at the invitation of her counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

On the second leg of her visit, the Indian president will visit Mauritania on Oct 16. The tour is taking place at a crucial juncture, when Mauritania holds the presidency of the African Union, added the ministry, in an official statement.

Thereafter, she would visit Malawi from Oct 17 to 19.– NNN-PTI

