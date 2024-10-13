USISPF's 'India Leadership Summit 2024' To Deepen Economic, Tech Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) In a bid to enhance bilateral trade, chains, investment, AI and next-gen technologies, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is set to host its annual 'India Leadership Summit 2024' in the national capital on Monday (October 14).

The summit follows on the heels of Prime Narendra Modi's successful recent visit to the US for the Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The day-long summit also aims to bolster defence ties, promote clean and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"This is India's century and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we work closely with Indian leaders to build a shared and prosperous future for both nations," said John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF.

The summit offers a vital platform to strengthen the dynamic strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.

According to a USISPF statement, the summit will feature sessions with prominent leaders including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among other key officials.

"This summit provides a unique platform for industry and government leaders from both countries to come together for meaningful dialogue. Our aim is to deepen economic ties and explore collaborative solutions that will strengthen the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi," said Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF.

The summit will delve into strategies for fortifying India's manufacturing economy, as Washington and New Delhi collaborate on rebuilding and realigning global supply chains.

“The partnership between the United States and India has never been stronger. As two of the world's leading democracies, we have the unique opportunity to co-create the next generation of technologies and fortify our bilateral ties across critical sectors such as digital transformation, clean energy, and defence,” said Chambers.