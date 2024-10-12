Toastmasters District 116 Hosts Mega Open House

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Toastmasters District 116, Qatar recently hosted a mega open house event attended by more than 90 leaders from various sectors. District director Sabeena M K, programme quality director Alarmel Mangai, and Region 8 adviser Jennifer Helen Ghosh led the event. There were testimonials from corporate and community leaders who shared their experiences with Toastmasters. Qatar Airways' national development manager Mohamed Eraky, DPS-Modern Indian School president Yasir Nainar, Doha Bank's Department for Strategy & Corporate Performance head Suhas Rogiye, Galfar Al Misnad & Engineering official and Galfar Toastmasters president Subramanya Hebbagelu, KPMG's deputy manager for audit and assurance Rihan, Safari Group managing director Shaheen Backer, DPS Monarch International School vice-principal Madhu Uppal, Toastmasters past Region 11 adviser Sonny Varghese, DTAC chair 2019 Nahar al-Muttawa and past division director Anil Nair spoke. Club growth director Sherwin Olimpo proposed a vote of thanks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.