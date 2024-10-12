Wild Boars Present New Ecological Challenge In Kashmir

These animals have been frequently sighted in northern districts like Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora over the past few years, causing severe crop damage and distress among local farmers. Recently, their appearance in Srinagar, particularly along the famous banks of Dal Lake, has sparked anger and concern among residents.

The wildlife department responded by tranquilising two stray wild boars near CD Hospital in the Dalgate area.

Wildlife officials in Jammu and Kashmir attribute the presence of wild boars in Srinagar and outside Dachigam National Park to the“easy availability” of food outside their natural habitats.

A wildlife official said the species has existed in the Dachigam area since the time of the Maharajas and often ventures outside the park during the fruit harvest season in search of food.

They said that during the fruit harvesting season, the species has been found usually roaming outside the peripheries of Dachigam National Park and its surrounding conservation reserves in search of their food.

While acknowledging that the wild boars are part of the wild population, a senior official said that their movement cannot be restricted. However, he said, measures have been implemented to deter them from leaving their habitat.

“The main force driving them out is the easy availability of food. Wherever they find food, they will continue to move,” the official explained.

The CCTV footage and pictures also showed the presence of wild boars near Asia's famous Tulip and Botanical Garden.

Surfacing of these wild boars has also thrown a big challenge for the floriculture employees in Srinagar, forcing them to go for fencing and to keep round-the-clock vigil around the famous Tulip and Botanical gardens.

Local concerns and economic impact

Jammu and Kashmir is a region with a predominantly Muslim population and many in the region believe that even the mere sight of a pig offends their religious sensitivities.

Earlier in 2023, wild boars were witnessed in several north Kashmir areas where farmers said they faced repeated damages to their fields due to the havoc wreaked by wild boars.

The local community is expressing frustration, especially farmers who rely heavily on agriculture for their livelihoods. In Chakloo village in Baramulla district, farmers faced repeated destruction of their crops, leading some to consider abandoning farming altogether.

Expert opinions

Wildlife researcher Parvez Yousuf said the presence of wild boars has ecological implications. He said these non-native species act as habitat suppressants for other animals in Dachigam National Park, which leads to imbalances in the ecosystem.“Comprehensive research is needed to evaluate the extent of their intrusion and the impact on native species,” he said.

Parvez said the rapid increase in wild boar populations poses a threat to local flora and fauna, as they compete for space and damage grasses and herbs that serve as fodder for other wildlife. With no official data available on the wild boar population in the valley, officials have announced a comprehensive study to assess the situation, which is currently underway.



