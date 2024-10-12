Midea Showcases The Latest Sustainable Technologies At Chillventa 2024, Pioneering Sustainable Path With Low Carbon Innovations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 8-10 October,Midea, leader in electro domestic and smart appliances, showcased its commitment to sustainability at Chillventa 2024. With a booth themed "Green Vision Blue Future," Midea highlighted its focus on low carbon, energy-efficient technologies. The event served as a for Midea to demonstrate its innovative solutions for advancing sustainable initiatives.

A standout at the exhibition was Midea's award-winning product, the CirQHP Indoor Hybrid . This innovative indoor hybrid heat pump solution garnered significant attention from industry professionals. Its compact design and indoor installation capabilities addresses the limitations of outdoor unit installations prevalent in the European market. This eliminates concerns about outdoor unit noise, space constraints and building regulations. The hybrid concept allows users to transition to more environmentally friendly heat pump technologies with lower initial investment costs. By integrating with existing home boilers, the system optimizes energy use, offering greater efficiency and economic benefits, while ensuring stable heating even in extremely low temperatures.

In addition, Midea introduced the CirQHP Multi-Hybrid solution, which combines a multi-split heat pump system. This marks the first integration of heating and cooling systems, offering enhanced possibilities for hybrid technology. The solution ensures more stable heating in winter and more comfortable cooling in summer.

Midea also unveiled the VETLE , a high performance heating unit capable of operating efficiently, even at temperatures as low as -40°C. This product targets the high-end market segment in Northern Europe, achieving A+++ energy efficiency for optimal heating performance.

The intelligence of Midea's products is best exemplified by the new AI-powered air conditioner, Solstice . Featuring their proprietary ECOMASTER technology, Solstice marks a major leap forward in inverter control, delivering over 30% extra energy savings without sacrificing comfort. At the event, Midea showcased Solstice's improved installation and maintenance features. Its innovative pull-down structure offers more operational space, enabling easier installation by loosening just one screw. The enhanced fan motor and PCB design streamlines the replacement process.

Midea's All-In-One Smart Energy Management System, MHELIOS , also received substantial attention. This system features a top-tier VDE-2510 certified energy storage battery, with software upgrades that impressed attendees. It offers comprehensive appliance and HVAC management, precise power control and optimized HVAC usage based on energy needs. MHELIOS AI enhances energy distribution by factoring in weather forecasts and household energy use, predicting consumption more accurately and creating optimal charging and discharging strategies based on dynamic tariffs. All these features are seamlessly integrated into the Midea SmartHome App, offering a single touchpoint for intelligent HVAC control, dynamic tariffs and virtual power plant integration.

At the event, Midea was honored with two prestigious awards from Euromonitor International, recognizing it as the world's No.1 R290 air conditioner and residential inverter air conditioner company for the second year running. Attendees explored Midea's full range of R290 products , including integrated units, split systems and heat pump water heaters, all of which use the eco-friendly R290 refrigerant. Midea's dedication to environmental protection is further evident in its sustainable smart home solutions , which utilize energy management systems to harness solar energy and employ heat recovery technology for energy recycling and reuse.

The exhibition also featured the highly acclaimed PortaSplit portable AC, a European bestseller endorsed by the Manchester City striker and treble winner Erling Haaland. Renowned for its versatility, powerful performance and ultra-quiet operation, PortaSplit has achieved widespread acclaim from local users and channel partners alike, making a big impression at the event.

