Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Birthday Post For Daughter Sara

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, took to Instagram to give a heartfelt birthday post for his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, which has attracted the hearts of many. Sachin added two images in the post, one from Sara's childhood and one from more recently, showing how much she has matured over time.

The shared picture caption read,“From a tiny wonder to a wonderful woman, you've always made me wonder how lucky I am to have you in my life. You make my heart swell with love each day. Happy birthday, Sara!”

Sara, who has been in the spotlight from a young age due to her father's immense popularity, has always been cherished by her parents. This post adds to the numerous occasions where Sachin has shared glimpses of their close-knit family.

Sara was born in 1997 and completed her schooling from Mumbai, and got her master's degree from University College London. She is counted as one of the most popular star kids.

On the work front, Sara Tendulkar collaborated with FNP to plan a special Mother's Day surprise for her mother Dr. Anjali Tendulkar. She is a brand ambassador for the Korean beauty brand Laneige in India and it is a skincare brand that specializes in moisture research and has created water complexes for various skin types. Also, she runs an online store called Sara Tendulkar Shop. She joined the fashion industry in 2021 and she is a model as well as a nutrition mentor.

As if her academics weren't enough, Sara has previously worked in the fashion sector as a model. She started modeling in the year 2021. She has showcased her stunning appearance on the runways at numerous these types of fashion occasions, within the country of India and abroad.

–IANS

akr/