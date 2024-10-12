What Hardliners Behind Netanyahu Want From The War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Much recent focus has rightly been on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, where Hamas assailants murdered nearly 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals and abducted a further 251.

Coverage has also centered on Israel's expanding ground operation in Lebanon , which follows an intensive bombing campaign of the country's south, east and capital, Beirut.

But meanwhile, the Israeli military has been continuing its operations in Gaza, where the death toll has risen to 42,000, according to the Hamas-run ministry. Yet another instance of renewed Hamas paramilitary activity has emerged in Jabalia near Gaza City, an area that had reportedly been brought under the firm control of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Palestinian suffering has been massive and sustained, and Hamas has been severely damaged. But, in reality, the war in Gaza has become a violent stalemate with neither party able to win, yet neither likely to lose.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though, is determined to press on in Gaza while extending the war to Lebanon.

Netanyahu's main problem has been the depth of opposition facing him in Israel over the fate of the hostages. This was exemplified by a general strike in support of a hostage deal in early September and the sheer size of some of the demonstrations against his government in recent months.

However, that has changed with the start of Israel's military actions in Lebanon, which has given Netanyahu breathing space. At the end of September, polling indicated that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party would now win more seats than any other if a general election were held.