Konark Suryas Odisha Enters Legends League Cricket Playoffs
Date
10/12/2024 12:07:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Konark Suryas Odisha qualified for the 2024 Legends League cricket playoffs on Friday after defeating Gujarat Greats by 7 wickets at Bakshi Stadium here.
Odisha skipper Irfan Pathan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Greats, led by players like Morne van Wyk and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, lost wickets at regular intervals. Shikhar and Chris Gayle added 57 runs for the second wicket before Gayle lost his wicket for 34 from 30 balls. Shikhar added 23 from 24 balls. At one stage, they were down to 83/7 in 14.1 overs. Debabrata Das and Seekkuge Prasanna added 42 runs for the eighth wicket as Gujarat Greats made 141/8 in 20 overs.
ADVERTISEMENT
For Konark Suryas Odisha, Kevon Cooper bagged a hat trick and ended with 4/25 in 4 overs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chasing 142, Richard Levi and Dilshan Munaweera opened the innings for Konark Suryas Odisha. They added 61 runs for the first wicket before Levi was dismissed for 25 from 14 balls. Dilshan Munaweera was then joined by Kevin O'Brien in the middle. The duo added 56 runs for the second wicket before Munaweera (47) lost his wicket. Kevin O'Brien remained unbeaten on 43* from 26 balls. Toward the end, Irfan Pathan played a quick-fire knock of 19* from 6 balls to help his team win the match.
Read Also
Chris Gayle Fever Grips Kashmir, Thousands Flock Bakshi Stadium To Witness 'Universe Boss'
Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Praises Kashmir For Its Beauty
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12102024000215011059ID1108771947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.