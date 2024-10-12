Konark Suryas Odisha Enters Legends League Cricket Playoffs

Odisha skipper Irfan Pathan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat Greats, led by players like Morne van Wyk and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, lost wickets at regular intervals. Shikhar and Chris Gayle added 57 runs for the second wicket before Gayle lost his wicket for 34 from 30 balls. Shikhar added 23 from 24 balls. At one stage, they were down to 83/7 in 14.1 overs. Debabrata Das and Seekkuge Prasanna added 42 runs for the eighth wicket as Gujarat Greats made 141/8 in 20 overs.

For Konark Suryas Odisha, Kevon Cooper bagged a hat trick and ended with 4/25 in 4 overs.

Chasing 142, Richard Levi and Dilshan Munaweera opened the innings for Konark Suryas Odisha. They added 61 runs for the first wicket before Levi was dismissed for 25 from 14 balls. Dilshan Munaweera was then joined by Kevin O'Brien in the middle. The duo added 56 runs for the second wicket before Munaweera (47) lost his wicket. Kevin O'Brien remained unbeaten on 43* from 26 balls. Toward the end, Irfan Pathan played a quick-fire knock of 19* from 6 balls to help his team win the match.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now