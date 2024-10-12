Amidst Kashmir's First Snowfall, Visitors Flock Scenic Destinations

Visitors from West Bengal, many seeing snow for the first time, paused to soak in the breathtaking views.

One of the tourists said,“We feel so lucky to have seen snowfall for the first time in our lives. Kashmir truly is a paradise on earth, and the people here are incredibly welcoming.”

The combination of natural beauty and warm hospitality has made this winter season particularly memorable.

Neetu from Delhi expressed her excitement on Twitter about her week-long trip to Kashmir.“We have been eagerly waiting for snowfall, and thankfully, we experienced it live at Zero Point Zojila, making our visit truly memorable.” The snowfall added a special touch to her experience.

A family from Mumbai, currently in Sonamarg, shared their joy at witnessing the first snowfall after a prolonged dry spell.“We've been here for the last two days, and we are happy now,” they said, adding that the snowfall enhanced their time in the region.

With the return of snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, breathtaking landscapes are once again drawing visitors from across the country, making it a perfect winter destination.

“We were here for a couple of days and weren't expecting snow this time. We're enjoying the snowfall and feel lucky to witness it,” said a tourist from Goa.

Meanwhile, hoteliers and those associated with the tourism industry in Sonamarg are optimistic about a boost in business this winter. The Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) has played a crucial role by organising various winter sports activities, which has contributed to the region's economic and tourism revival.

Authorities said they are hopeful that the scenic allure of snow-covered Sonamarg will continue to attract visitors and provide vital support to the livelihoods of those dependent on tourism.

