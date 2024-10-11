South Korean Saas Innovators Set To Revolutionize MENA's Cloud Market At Dubai Showcase From October 13 To 16

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Korean SaaS Innovators Set to Revolutionize MENA's Cloud Market

GSMP Dubai

12 Startups with $100 Million in Combined Revenue & 4 Days of Cloud Innovation to Offering an Exclusive Glimpse at Next Big Tech Opportunities

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As geopolitical shifts reshape global tech ecosystems, South Korea's innovation powerhouse is turning its focus eastward, towards the Middle East. In October 2024, 12 of South Korea's most innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) companies are set to descend on Dubai, bringing transformative cloud computing solutions to one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets.With a combined revenue of $100 million, these leading South Korean SaaS companies are no longer just startups but industry leaders, poised to inject new life into the MENA region's cloud computing landscape. These companies will present their groundbreaking solutions at the Korean SaaS Showcase in Dubai, an exclusive event from October 13 to 16, 2024, at Dubai Harbour.The UAE: A Market Ready for SaaS DisruptionAccording to Blueweave Consulting, the UAE's SaaS market is projected to grow at an astonishing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.93%, reaching $30.52 billion by 2029. This explosive growth presents a timely opportunity for South Korean SaaS innovators to make a significant impact, bringing cutting-edge technology and expertise to the region.South Korea's growing interest in the Middle East has been further strengthened by key diplomatic initiatives, including the launch of a $160 million joint startup fund between South Korea and Saudi Arabia. The UAE-South Korea trade relationship has already reached $30 billion, and with over 1100 South Korean companies operating in the UAE, this partnership is poised for even greater success.A Game-Changing SaaS EventThe Korean SaaS Showcase in Dubai promises to be more than just a tech conference. It will serve as a pivotal event for fostering collaboration between South Korean tech companies and Middle Eastern businesses, helping to reshape the future of cloud computing across the MENA region.Event Details:Dates: October 13 to 16, 2024Venue: Dubai HarbourHosted by: Ministry of Science and ICT , National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA)This showcase is part of the K-SaaS Marketplace Alliance and the GSMP 2024 Program, which aim to elevate South Korean SaaS companies on the global stage. Following a successful event in Silicon Valley in September, Dubai serves as the next key destination before the showcase heads to Tokyo during Japan IT Week.What to ExpectFor MENA-based investors, entrepreneurs, and tech leaders, the Korean SaaS Showcase offers unparalleled opportunities to engage with some of the most innovative SaaS companies in the world:One-on-One Meetings: Attendees will have the chance to meet directly with CEOs and top executives of South Korea's leading SaaS companies to explore potential partnerships and investments.Live Demonstrations: Witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, including AI-powered IT monitoring, blockchain-based supply chain solutions, and much more.Networking: Connect with global tech leaders, investors, and innovators in dedicated networking sessions, fostering partnerships that could define the future of your business.Insights into Korean Tech: Gain exclusive insights into the strategies driving South Korea's digital success and how these can be adapted to meet the unique needs of the MENA region.Meet the InnovatorsThe showcase will feature a wide range of companies delivering innovative solutions across cloud technology, AI education, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Highlights include:CellKey Inc.: AI-powered precision medicine platform for drug discovery and biomarker identification.LogiBrothers: AI-driven K-12 education platform, equipping students with essential digital skills.Cloudraw: Cloud infrastructure design, deployment, cost prediction, and vulnerability assessment solutions.ZConverter: Cloud-agnostic disaster recovery and multi-cloud migration solutions.UBICUS: Customizable SaaS contact center solution with seamless legacy integration.Osang Technology Co.: AI-driven franchise management and personalized shopping experience platform.Cloudike Inc.: Secure enterprise-grade cloud storage with top-tier access across devices.EASYCERTI: Certified personal information management solution preventing data leakage.FLECTORY: Private 5G networks for high-speed AR, VR, and remote maintenance solutions.SOOSAN INT: Web application firewall (WAF) enhancing security by blocking malicious traffic.Grumatic: Billing automation platform for MSPs, improving efficiency and invoice generation.Metabuild: Traffic Digital Twin platform using sensor data for real-time traffic management.Shaping the Future of SaaS in the MENA RegionAs MENA's digital transformation accelerates, South Korean SaaS companies are well-positioned to provide the expertise and innovation needed to meet this growing demand. Their success in one of the world's most hyper-digitized economies highlights their readiness to bring these solutions to the Middle East.Join the SaaS Revolution- Registration is limited.Whether you are an investor looking for the next big opportunity, a business leader seeking to implement cutting-edge cloud solutions, or an entrepreneur eager to enter the SaaS market, the Korean SaaS Showcase in Dubai is the place to be.Don't miss this chance to engage with some of the most innovative minds in cloud computing.Media Contact:Kwon Nam,PR & Media...About the Organizers:Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT):The Ministry of Science and ICT, part of the Government of South Korea, is committed to fostering innovation throughout society. It creates an environment conducive to bold and autonomous research while securing key technologies and growth engines. The ministry also aims to converge science and technology with ICT to drive advancement across industries.National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA):NIPA is a government-established agency dedicated to enhancing the competitiveness of Korea's ICT industry and contributing to economic growth. The agency's key activities include policy research, industry foundation building, human resource development, market vitalization, and support for international expansion in the ICT sector. Through these efforts, NIPA creates a sustainable environment for ICT industry development and plays a crucial role in promoting industrial technology advancement.

