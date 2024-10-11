Modi Unveils Initiatives To Strengthen India-ASEAN Partnership

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster regional ties, Indian Prime Narendra Modi has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The announcements came during the ASEAN Summit, which focused on the theme 'Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.'

Modi proposed declaring 2025 as the 'ASEAN-India Year of Tourism,' pledging USD 5 million to promote between the regions. To mark a decade of India's Act East Policy, the Prime Minister suggested organising various events involving India and ASEAN countries.

He also recommended an annual Women Scientists' Conclave under the 'India-ASEAN Science and Technology Fund.'

Education featured prominently in Modi's proposals, with plans to double the number of Masters scholarships for ASEAN students at the newly established Nalanda University.

A new scholarship scheme for ASEAN students at Indian agricultural universities is set to launch this year, further enhancing educational cooperation.

On the economic front, Modi emphasized the importance of completing the review of the 'ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement' by 2025.

This move is expected to fortify economic relations and contribute to the development of a secure, resilient, and reliable supply chain in the region.

Addressing disaster management, the Prime Minister announced an allocation of USD 5 million from the "ASEAN-India Fund" for disaster resilience.

He proposed collaboration between India's National Disaster Management Authority and the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre to enhance regional capabilities in this crucial area.

These initiatives underscore India's commitment to deepening its engagement with ASEAN, spanning tourism, science and technology, education, trade, and disaster management, reflecting a comprehensive approach to regional cooperation.

(KNN Bureau)