UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS RALLY NATIONWIDE FOR STRONG CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aircraft Technicians Fight for Major Improvements, Warn of Technician Shortages

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) held their second nationwide rally for an industry-leading contract from the carrier, demanding improved wages, higher safety standards, and more comprehensive care coverage.

"United Airlines only runs because of the hard work and professionalism of Teamsters technicians. Without their dedication, the airline wouldn't see a dime of its record profits," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "United must quit stalling, respect the Teamsters, and deliver the contract our members deserve."

The Teamsters represent 10,000 technicians nationwide who keep United's fleet operating safely. As the carrier drags out negotiations, Teamsters are warning the public of a potential shortage of technicians at United.

"There's already a shortage of qualified AMTs in the industry, but the problem is growing at United as technicians leave the carrier for better pay and benefits elsewhere," said Teamsters Airline Division Director Chris Griswold. "United Airlines must stop dragging its feet in negotiations and give our members the industry-leading contract they deserve."

The Teamsters rallied today at airports in Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dulles, Va.; Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Phoenix; San Francisco; and Seattle. These actions come on the heels of bargaining with the company in Denver earlier this week, where the Teamsters reached a tentative agreement on one provision regarding union rights in investigatory meetings. Bargaining with the company will continue later this month in Chicago.

"To say bargaining with United has been slow would be an understatement. We decided it was time to show the company once again that we are fighting both at the table and on the street," said Jimmy Sligar, a United technician from Houston Intercontinental Airport and a member of Teamsters Local 19. "It is an honor to stand with my fellow United Airlines Teamsters and remind this company of our true value. We will not stop until we win the strong contract that we have rightfully earned."

