Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Safe For Handguns (KXK-142)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Reach-in safes are too slow, so I created a less than one second gun safe that would offer improved accessibility for the owner while also protecting the weapon against theft," said an inventor, from Lafollette, Tenn.

Lafollette, Tenn. "The SERIOUS HAND GUN SAFE is designed to quickly deliver the gun to the owner, increasing safety, security, and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a gun safe that eliminates the need for the owner to waste valuable time reaching into the safe to access the gun. In doing so, it ensures the handgun is quickly accessible for the owner in less than one second if needed. It also helps prevent a child or criminal from accessing a handgun, and it could help track and identify the criminal if the handgun is stolen. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of handguns, law enforcement, military, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing to manufacturers or marketers.

