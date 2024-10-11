Being Paid To Learn Beats Paying To Learn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson has a plan for a paid apprenticeship for young and old looking to establish a solid career path, or even change careers.Johnson knows how to tap into and use grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to fund internships and apprenticeships for anyone from 18-60 years of age. The internships will start with a minimum salary of $18 an hour.“The greatest teachers in the world are master class trades professionals,” said Johnson.“I will deliver this program for the people of the 2nd District because I see the need and I know where the grant money is. Without question this beats time in a classroom behind a desk.”The list of apprentice jobs will include plumbers, electricians, truck drivers, medical technicians, dental technicians, carpentry, construction, truck drivers and other areas.“Unlike Sanford Bishop, I am going to deliver programs that make a difference in the everyday lives of the people in Albany, Macon, Columbus and the 30 counties of the 2nd District.“Giving a person a stable career in the trades is a game-changer. It gives families a strong source of income and can bring financial stability to a family for decades.”

