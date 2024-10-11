Zelensky Arrives In Germany To Meet With Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

At the beginning, short statements to the press are planned.

During the meeting, Zelensky is expected to present Ukraine's victory plan to Scholz. The talks will first be held face-to-face, then in an extended format.

The meeting with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will meet with Zelensky after his talks with the Chancellor, will be held in the same format.

This is Volodymyr Zelensky's fifth visit to Germany since the beginning of 2024.