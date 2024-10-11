Cassidy Reid Reemerges For A New Era Of Her Career With Inspiring Music

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Cassidy Reid is stepping into the next chapter of her career, kicking off with releasing her first single, "Don't Talk to Me."

Her mantra, Be You, Choose You, encourages others to embrace themselves and love everything that makes them unique. This slogan perfectly encapsulates the album and the message she intends to convey to her audience. She believes this message to be vital for her audience of young adults to embrace as they grow and navigate life alongside her.

As an independent artist, she has built her career on an unabashed faith in herself and her ability to navigate successfully through the music industry without compromising her morals. She intends to inspire others with her determination throughout her career and the vulnerability and honesty she showcases in her music.



Cassidy Reid closes the chapter as her alter ego, Kali Cass, enters a new era. Embracing her most authentic self, she brings a more uplifting and energetic sound. Her music is a window into her soul, allowing listeners to connect with her on a deeper level. This album marks her reintroduction as the artist she truly is.

About Cassidy Reid:

Cassidy Reid is a true Renaissance artist who soulfully combines Pop and Hip-Hop to create a unique sound. As a creative and impressively versatile artist, her authenticity and style have always drawn people to her. Cassidy is an independent artist who has been in the industry for over a few years and has undoubtedly made her mark on the world. She is now ready to reemerge for a new career chapter, showcasing her most authentic self through her music.

Cassidy encourages other women and girls to be their most authentic selves. She aims to heal and inspire others through her upbeat anthems and reflective ballads. Her mantra, "Be You, Choose You," is intended to uplift girls and anyone who connects with the singer's message. She uses her talent to motivate others to be their most authentic selves and never be followers!

