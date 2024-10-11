Israeli Occupation Kills Five People, Wounds Others In Gaza - Agency
10/11/2024 8:04:27 AM
RAMALLAH, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- At least five Palestinians fell martyrs and several others were wounded in separate attacks launched by the Israeli Occupation on the Gaza Strip, Palestine's news agency (WAFA) reported on Friday.
Two people fell martyrs when an Israeli drone targeted some civilians at Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, the agency said, citing some local sources.
Those deceased and wounded were transported to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, it added.
In addition, Israeli occupation warplanes bombarded a house hosting some refugees in Deir Al-Balah, killing a woman and wounding some others, it noted.
Israeli occupation bombarded also some houses in Jabalia and northwest Gaza, killing two people and injuring others, it pointed out. (end)
