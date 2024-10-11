Weekly Recap: 10 Technology Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Free WiFi Hotspots Florida, Circadian TV Displays, and high-quality curriculum in the classroom.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Technology News recap from PR Newswire

Continue Reading

Comcast Opens 261,000 Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots Across Florida Ahead of Hurricane Milton's Arrival"With this second storm impactingFloridaso soon, we want to do all we can to help those affected byMiltonstay connected. Whether it is video calling loved ones or receiving the latest safety information, being able to get online is critical," saidJeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast's Florida Region. "We hope opening these hotspots across the state will give Floridians one more tool to support them."LG Display Introduces the World's First Eyesafe® Circadian DisplaysLG Display's entire lineup of OLED TV and monitor panels, from 27 to 97 inches, have become the world's first displays to receive Eyesafe®Circadian Certification. This recognition highlights LG Display's dedication to user well-being with displays that minimize blue light exposure and support quality sleep.Shakira Joins Forces with Code and Amazon to Expand Computer Science Education for Hispanic YouthShakira has been a long-time advocate for advancing equity in education through Fundación Pies Descalzos, a non-profit organization she founded which is dedicated to addressing the educational needs of students in Colombia and across Latin America through sustainable infrastructure, teacher training, and curricular innovation.CompTIA Spark introduces free high-quality technology curriculum for middle grade classroomsResponding to a critical gap in technology education, CompTIA Spark has launched free technology curriculum specifically for middle grade classrooms, grades 5-8. It aims to support teachers so that they can teach the critical skills students need to succeed in whatever path they choose. The nonprofit organization worked with educators across the country to develop the curriculum.U.S. Consumers Received Just Under 4.5 Billion Robocalls in September, According to YouMail Robocall IndexU.S. consumers received just under 4.5 billion robocalls in September, which was only a 0.6% increase from August, and a 5% increase over September 2023. September is the first month this year to show a year over year increase and, for the year so far, there have been 38.8 billion robocalls, down 8% from 2023.Hyundai and Waymo Enter Multi-Year, Strategic PartnershipHyundai Motor Company and Waymo announced they have entered a multi-year, strategic partnership. In the first phase of this partnership, the companies will integrate Waymo's sixth-generation fully autonomous technology – the Waymo Driver – into Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 SUV, which will be added to the Waymo One fleet over time.The MSG Family of Companies and Verizon Expand Partnership, Naming Verizon the Official Mobile Wireless Partner Across the Companies' PortfolioThis first-of-its-kind integrated marketing partnership provides exposure for Verizon across the MSG Family of Companies' portfolio of premier sports and entertainment assets, which includes New York's Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Beacon Theatre; The Chicago Theatre; Sphere in Las Vegas; the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and Westchester Knicks professional sports franchises; the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes; and MSG Networks.Instacart Launches New Gamified Capabilities Maximizing In-Store Rewards and Savings on Caper CartsThese new offerings build on the AI-powered smart cart's capabilities to make grocery shopping more delightful and personalized via its digital screen, allowing brands and retailers to engage with customers as they shop in-store. These capabilities are rolling out now to retailers like Schnucks and Wakefern Food Corp., in partnership with brands including General Mills and PepsiCo.With the launch of Valia Fashion, Lectra propels fashion brands and manufacturers into a new technological eraValia Fashion connects, automates and streamlines each stage of apparel production, from order processing to fabric cutting, while optimizing the use of materials. It revolutionizes the fashion ecosystem by breaking down the barriers between the various industrialization and production processes to better meet the requirements of brands, manufacturers and subcontractors.The Future of Innovative Hearing Technology: Starkey Unveils Edge AIStarkey, a leader in hearing technology, has once again set a new standard with the introduction of Edge AI, innovative hearing technology designed to take patient care to unparalleled heights. Building on the success of Genesis AI, which transformed the industry, Edge AI represents the next leap in intelligent hearing technology.

