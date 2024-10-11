Chile’S Economy: 2.4% Growth Forecast For 2024 Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's is poised for modest growth in 2024, with analysts projecting a 2.4% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This forecast comes from the October Economic Expectations Survey (EEE) conducted by the Central of Chile. The survey also predicts a slight slowdown in 2025, with growth estimated at 2.1%.



The Chilean economy has faced significant hurdles in recent years. Social unrest, the pandemic, and uncertainty have all contributed to economic instability. Despite these challenges, the country's economy managed to grow by 0.2% in 2023, narrowly avoiding a contraction.



Inflation remains a key concern for Chilean policymakers and economists. The EEE forecasts a 0.3% inflation rate for October 2024 and a 4.1% rate by the end of the year. These projections suggest a gradual easing of inflationary pressures, which have been a significant challenge for Chile's economy.







The Central Bank of Chile is expected to continue its monetary policy easing. Analysts anticipate a reduction in the monetary policy rate from 5.50% to 5.25% at the next meeting of the Central Bank Council. This aligns with the bank's signals of a gradual normalization of monetary policy as inflationary pressures subside.



A recovery in household consumption will drive Chile's projected growth for 2024. The commerce sector, which contracted by 3.5% in 2023, will also likely rebound. However, concerns persist regarding investment levels, which could limit long-term sustainable growth prospects.



International organizations have slightly more conservative outlooks for Chile's 2024 growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects 2% growth, while the World Bank forecasts a 1.8% expansion. These figures, while lower than the Chilean market consensus, still indicate an expected improvement in economic performance.



Chile's economy faces long-term growth challenges. Economists highlight that while the country may return to its potential growth rate of around 2% in 2024, surpassing this level in the long term will require addressing structural issues. These include improving productivity, increasing investment, and enhancing labor market participation.

The mining sector, particularly copper and lithium, continues to play a crucial role in Chile's economy. The Central Bank projects copper prices at $4.15 per pound in 2024, rising to $4.30 in 2025 and 2026. This outlook bodes well for Chile's mining exports and overall economic performance.



Political tensions in Chile could impact economic growth. President Gabriel Boric's government and opposition parties continue to clash on key issues such as fiscal reform, pension system reform, and energy sector regulations. These disagreements may hinder the implementation of crucial economic policies.



Despite these challenges, Chile's sovereign risk remains limited. While public debt has increased in recent years, it remains moderate at 39.2% of GDP. The debt profile is still considered favorable, with a maturity of over 10 years and low contingent debt.











