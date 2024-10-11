QF's Ability Friendly Program Marks World Cerebral Palsy Day
10/11/2024 2:15:09 AM
The Peninsula
Doha: Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Program, part of Pre-University Education, celebrated World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6 with a range of activities for members and their families aimed at raising awareness and promoting inclusivity.
The program provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in a range of sports and developmental activities.
Through tailored sessions, including football and swimming, it helps children and adults build confidence, develop skills, and enjoy the benefits of physical activity in a supportive, inclusive environment. The celebration emphasized the importance of recognising the potential of individuals with cerebral palsy and supporting their integration into society.
