King Meets UK FM, Stresses Need For Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, during a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, stressed the need to step up international efforts to de-escalate and restore stability in the region.

His Majesty noted that the first step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King warned of the consequences of ignoring the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, reiterating his call for an intensified humanitarian response to provide relief to the Strip.

His Majesty said the international community must shoulder its responsibility to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, commending the UK's supportive stance in this regard, the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.