St Lucia – Taiwan Celebrates 113Th Double-Ten

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Prime Philip J. Pierre, on behalf of the and people of Saint Lucia, extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the occasion of their National Day, 113th Double Ten.

“As Taiwan celebrates this momentous occasion, Saint Lucia proudly stands alongside its longstanding partner and ally. The strong relations between our two nations have been characterized by mutual respect, trust, and unwavering cooperation over the years,” said the Office of the Prime Minister, (OPM).

Taiwan's generous contributions to Saint Lucia's development have left an indelible impact across various sectors:



In agriculture, Taiwanese technical expertise has enhanced sustainable crop production through knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives that have empowered our farmers.

Taiwan's investments in education and vocational training projects, particularly those aimed at youth and vulnerable groups, have been instrumental in developing our nation's human capital.

Taiwan's commitment to economic growth is equally demonstrated through its support for the flagship Youth Economy Agency (YEA). By providing grant funding, soft loans, and training, the YEA continues to create opportunities for young entrepreneurs and drive innovation across Saint Lucia.

In communities across the island, Taiwan's contributions to infrastructure development have been transformative. From rehabilitating fish landing sites and jetties to funding green spaces, Taiwan's investments have improved the livelihoods of Saint Lucians. Taiwan's consistent support for the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) has enabled the upkeep of vital public infrastructure, fostering community development and progress.

According to the OPM: “Saint Lucia reaffirms its unwavering support for Taiwan in the face of geopolitical pressures. We believe that Taiwan, like all nations, is entitled to self-determination and the right to chart its own path toward peace and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, president Lai Ching-te thanked Saint Lucia for speaking in support of Taiwan on international platforms. According to the presidential office, on October 8 at the Presidential Office in Taipei City in the run-up to the national day celebrations.

President Lai met with a delegation led by Saint Lucia senate president Alvina Reynolds and speaker Claudius J. Francis. He noted that the two countries cooperate in agriculture, economy and personnel training with positive results.

Since the end of the pandemic, the two sides have jointly promoted youth and female empowerment and vocational training to improve industrial processing technologies and competitiveness, creating more job opportunities.

Taiwan will deepen its bond with Saint Lucia through values-based diplomacy, Lai said, adding that it would also advance economic diplomacy with St. Lucia and other democratic partners to stimulate industry and benefit citizens.

In response, Reynolds noted that the bilateral partnership has made a positive impact on the country, especially for children, women and those with physical challenges and concluded by lauding Taiwan's major contribution to Saint Lucia's medical sector.

The post St Lucia – Taiwan celebrates 113th Double-Ten appeared first on Caribbean News Global .