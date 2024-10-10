Massive Drug Bust In Delhi: Cocaine Worth ₹2,000 Crore Seized, Second Time In A Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Massive drug bust in Delhi: seized 200 kilograms of cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore from West Delhi on Thursday. Notably, this is the second such incident in a week. The police raid is underway in the Ramesh Nagar area, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had busted one of the biggest drug rackets after seizing 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth around ₹5,620 crore.

The consignment of cocaine, consisting of 200 kg of drugs, was recovered from a closed shop in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi Police on Thursday said in a statement adding that its value may be as high as ₹2,000 crore in the international market.

The recent drug seizure is suspected to be linked with an earlier recovery of 562 kilograms, reported PTI citing officials.

Delhi's biggest-ever drug bust

The cocaine seized by the Delhi Police on 2 October is said to be one of the biggest-ever drug busts in the city. The police seized 560 kg of cocaine from south Delhi.

It required months of investigation, research and planning to bust the drug racket, which could have links to people in Dubai, Goa, and Delhi, reported Hindustan Times, citing an investigator associated with the probe.

The Delhi Police started its probe when it received information about multiple consignments of various products sent by a Dubai-based sender. The multiple consignments also included that of clothing and other apparel, were transported to Goa ports through different cargo ships.

After sending drugs in instalments in multiple consignments, the dealer attempted to send a bigger consignment to India. The kingpin of the drug network planned to send the 562 kg consignment of cocaine through one of the oldest cargo ships in Dubai, reported HT. But the police were keeping a track of the suspected members of the drug network and hence, were able to track the consignment and seize it from Mahipalpur godown.