J&K Open To Return To Jammu For Third Year In A Row
Date
10/10/2024 3:14:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The fourth edition of the J&K Open will be held at the pristine Jammu Tawi golf Course from October 23–26, the PGTI announced on Thursday.
The tournament is supported by J&K Tourism. It's a part of J&K Tourism's initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region.
The top Indian professionals participating in the event include Angad Cheema, Shaurya Binu, Yashas Chandra, Abhinav Lohan, Olympian Udayan Mane and Saarthak Chhibber.
The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic's Stepan Danek and American Dominic Piccirillo.
“It's a great initiative to have foreign golfers compete in the domestic Indian event. The prize money is great and it's a win win situation for all,” PGTI CEO Uttam Mundi said.
Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism – Jammu, said there are no security concerns for the players and officials and the apprehension are just a perception associated with the name Jammu and Kashmir.
“It's absolutely safe and sound. The tournament is now an essential on J and K's tourism calender,” he said.
Abhinav Lohan said the sport of golf needs more eyeballs and support.
“We need more awareness. It's no more an elite's sport. It needs more support from the corporate world and media. India is cricket centric and and other sports get overshadowed,” said Lohan who is at number eight in the PGTI order of merit.
