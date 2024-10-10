Kuwait Bids Farewell To Martyr Abdul-Rasoul

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The of Defense gave a military funeral for martyr of duty Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdul-Rasoul, pilot of the F-18 fighter jet that crashed during a training sortie to the north of Kuwait yesterday.

The funeral procession, held at Sulaibkhat cemetery on Thursday afternoon, was led by First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense Minister and Minister of Interior Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Bandar Al-Mezyen, Undersecretary of the Defense Ministry Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal and Vice Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well other military leaders and public figures.

Sheikh Fahad said, in homage to the memory of the martyr, "Kuwait is bidding farewell to one of her faithful sons who set an example in selflessness and dedication to the military duty."

"The martyrdom of Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdul-Rasoul is a great loss to the Armed Forces of the State of Kuwait but he will be forever in our memory. He has been one of our heroes who sacrificed everything for the dignity and security of the homeland," a statement from the Ministry of Defense quoted the minister as saying.

"In such a hard time, we stand with the martyr's family as one man and vow to keep the sacrifices of our martyr sons in our hearts and follow their steps in defense of our dear homeland," Sheikh Fahad noted.

He added that the Ministry of Defense set up a fact-finding committee to determine the causes of the air tragedy with a view to preventing recurrence of such accidents and ensuring the safety of the military personnel.

On a similar note, Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Al-Mezyen said the State of Kuwait takes pride in her sons who sacrificed their dearest while doing their national duty.

Lt.-Gen. Al-Mezyen prayed that Allah, the Almighty may lodge the martyr's soul in paradise and grant his family patience and solace. (end)

tab









MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108767862