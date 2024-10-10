Fatima Bint Mubarak Forum Supports Family As National Priority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Muneera Al-Rabiea

ABU DHABI, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Fatima Bint Mubarak Forum of Motherhood and Childhood Forum in the United Arab Emirates is a to exchange expertise and discuss policies specialized in enhancing the quality of life and consolidating the foundations of maternal, child and family as a national priority.

The forum is held with the conjunction of with World Mental Health Day, falls on October 10, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.(end)

The forum aims to support awareness, and to facilitate access to effective solutions based on innovation, research, and empowerment through personal narratives and successful experiences in dealing with mental health issues.(end)

