Convoy Of Hope Is Responding To Hurricane Milton In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope is serving survivors in Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota. Convoy teams were already in the state responding to Hurricane Helene and were pre-positioned with relief supplies to begin responding to Milton.

"Hurricane Milton was an incredibly powerful hurricane that left damage and destruction in its wake," said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope's national spokesperson. "It's not often that Convoy is responding to two major disasters simultaneously. But that is the situation right now, and Convoy is prepared."

A business in downtown Tampa is boarded up for Hurricane Milton.

A home in Tampa is boarded up for Hurricane Milton.

Trees block a road in a subdivision in the Sarasota, Florida area following Hurricane Milton.

With sustained winds of 120 mph at landfall, Milton tossed debris and spun up several deadly tornadoes on the opposite side of the state. The storm brought 8 to 10 feet of storm surge in Sarasota County. Though Tampa was spared a direct hit, Milton still dumped 18 inches of rain on the area.



Convoy continues to respond to Hurricane Helene, as well, by distributing relief supplies to survivors and resourcing partners. To date, Convoy has delivered more than 2.5 million pounds of supplies, served more than 108,000 people, transported more than 100 truckloads full of relief supplies and served in more than 40 communities across the Southeast.



Convoy has partnered with other organizations, such as SpartanNash and The Home Depot and many others, to pack tens of thousands of food boxes, hygiene kits and more for the disaster survivors Convoy serves.



